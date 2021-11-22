Celebrate St. Helena award nominations open through Dec. 10

Nominations opened Monday for the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce's Celebrate St. Helena awards.

Since 1971, the Chamber has recognized citizens and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the community with annual awards. These annual awards include Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.

The Chamber is asking residents and businesses to nominate a business, organization, or outstanding person for the categories listed above and consider the following criteria when nominating:

• Commitment to St. Helena’s welfare

• Philanthropy and volunteerism

• Contributions to the betterment of St. Helena

• Participation in community activities and civic enterprises

• Positive impact on others and the community

• Inspiring qualities as a role model/leader in the community

Award recipients are honored each year for their outstanding service to our community at the Chamber of Commerce Celebrate St. Helena event. In 2022, Celebrate St. Helena will honor the 2020 and 2021 award recipients who missed the celebration due to COVID-19.

Nominations are due Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Submit your nominations online at https://forms.gle/87pSJtzqHtDwSEoL8.