Dr. James A. Peters, medical director and co-founder of the TakeTEN Lifestyle Medicine Institute at Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital, was surrounded by family when he passed away on June 7, 2019. He was 68.
Peters, a renowned physician and pioneer of lifestyle medicine, fought a three-month battle beginning with a sudden onset subarachnoid brain hemorrhage leading to complications including heart failure.
Hundreds of people attended the June 17 Celebration of Life, either in person or by livestream, held at The Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church in Deer Park.
During the celebration, Sam Ocampo offered a piano prelude as well as a musical selection, while Pastor Sam Alexander offered prayer, scripture, words of comport and a closing prayer. Samantha Wakerlin gave a life sketch of Peters, while selected family and friends spoke about their memories of Peters. Tricia Williams also offered a musical selection.
According to the program for the Celebration of Life, “Jim’s legacy and last wishes were to share the message of health by faith.”
The recessional was led by granddaughters and grandsons, while the pall bearers were family members, including his sons, Kenneth Caviness and Brandon Peters; his brother, Daniel Peters; his grandson, Cody Johnson; and son-in-law Keone Courtney and brother-in-law, Kent Thomas.
A graveside service followed, with arrangements by Morrison Funeral Chapel.
Peters received his medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1986 and was board certified in Preventive Medicine and earned a second doctorate in Public Health, with special emphasis in health promotion and prevention, and a Masters in Public Health in epidemiology. He had practiced for the past 33 years.
He and his wife, Dr. Cheryl Thomas Peters, were the co-founders of the TakeTEN Lifestyle Medicine Institute.