Two speakers will address the Central American Refugee Crisis at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. The speakers are Noah Bullock, executive director of Cristosal, and Guila McPherson, director of Advocacy for Jesuit Refugee Services, USA.
Some of the questions they will attempt to answer include: Why are thousands of people leaving the northern triangle of Central America?; What is happening on our borders?; and How can we help? They also will look toward solutions.
The evening is co-sponsored by Grace Episcopal Church and St. Helena Catholic Church on behalf of JRS and Cristosal, in celebration of International Day of Peace.
Cristosal works to advance human rights in Central America through rights-based research, learning, and programming. Based in El Salvador, Cristosal is the leading organization advocating for those forcibly displaced by violence in the northern triangle.
Jesuit Refugee Services accompanies, serves and advocates for the rights of refugees and other forcibly displaced persons. Founded in 1980, JRS today works in 56 countries worldwide to meet the educational, health, and social needs of refugees.
Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. Childcare will be provided. Please register for a free ticket on Eventbrite.
Additionally, Bullock also will be preaching at both the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Grace Episcopal Church and holding a Q&A session about the crisis between the two services in the Newton Room.
According to the Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga, “The goal is to help people wrap their heads around a complex and heart-rending issue, and come away with concrete ideas about what they can do to help.”