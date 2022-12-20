 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Chamber announces Celebrate St. Helena award winners

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday was a day of happy surprises for winners of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrate St. Helena awards.

Chamber officials conspired to surprise each winner with news of their award: Chuck McMinn for Citizen of the Year, Charles Krug Winery for Business of the Year, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation for Non-Profit of the Year, and Adventist Health St. Helena President Steve Herber for Employee of the Year.

McMinn is founder and board president of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, which broke ground on its St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment in May. The 47-mile bike and pedestrian trail will eventually stretch from Calistoga to Vallejo.

Charles Krug Winery hosted the Blue Note Jazz Festival in July, as well as nonprofit events like Blue Skies Ahead benefiting Mentis.

Adventist Health St. Helena and its nonprofit arm, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, administered vaccines and maintained a presence at community events with its mobile health van. The hospital also opened a new cardiovascular suite in May.

People are also reading…

The winners will be honored at the Celebrate St. Helena event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. The event will also honor award winners from 2019 through 2021.

During the event, artist Simon Bull will do a live art demonstration to raise money for the chamber’s St. Helena High School scholarship fund.

Tickets ($50) go on sale Thursday at Eventbrite.com.

Michelle Novi of the Napa Valley Vintners on Friday's wildfire product fair at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena