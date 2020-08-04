Change in state law affects St. Helena Star’s freelancers, columnists

The Star’s freelancers are contending with a new state law that requires them to obtain business licenses and caps the number of contributions they can make.
Signed into law in September 2019, AB 5 aimed to protect workers in the so-called “gig economy” from being classified as independent contractors instead of full-fledged employees. But its impact extended far beyond the likes of Uber and Lyft.
AB 5 requires many such workers to be considered employees instead of independent contractors. It carved out an exemption that covers freelance journalists, provided they contribute no more than 35 submissions per year and obtain a business license.
Those requirements now apply to the Star’s California-based freelances -- including columnists and clergy who contribute to the Thursday Pulpit – but not to authors of letters to the editor or guest commentaries.
Columnist Mark Epstein, who paid a prorated fee of $62.31 for a St. Helena business license in June, said he has no problem with the city’s fee. His beef is with AB 5.
“It’s absurd that the government is, in effect, trying to control the freedom of the press by making us pay to write,” Epstein said.
Freelance journalist Holly Hubbard Preston paid $253.98 for a St. Helena business license so that she could contribute investigative stories to the Star.
“I sucked it up and paid the fee, which will take numerous stories to pay for itself,” Preston said. “But I’m not going to let (the license requirement) prevent me from being able to contribute to the paper at a time when local journalism couldn’t be more important.”
St. Helena’s annual licensing fee of $100 for the “professional” classification is higher than the cost of comparable licenses in Calistoga ($31 a year) and Napa ($40 a year plus a percentage of gross receipts at a minimum of $20).
Finance Director April Mitts said Preston’s fee included a prorated portion of the annual $100 fee plus a one-time $200 fee for a separate home occupation application. In Epstein’s case, the home occupation application wasn’t completed as stipulated, and the planning department will have to follow up, Mitts said.
Most of St. Helena’s business license fees were established in 1994, and the methodology by which they were set is unclear, Mitts said. Since the passage of Proposition 218 in 1996, local governments can only increase business license fees or create new ones through a vote of the people. She said more research would be required to determine whether the City Council could lower business license fees without a ballot measure.
Kathy Ball, a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, lives in Napa. Her Napa business license cost a total of $59.
Ball said she loves writing Thursday Pulpit columns, but the cost of the license seemed like “overkill” considering that she’s one of the paper’s unpaid contributors (some other freelancers are paid by the article).
Ball said someone at Napa City Hall told her she doesn’t need a business license because she isn’t paid, but the Star’s parent company insisted she obtain one to comply with AB 5.
“I’m going to do whatever I can to support (the paper), so I wasn’t going to moan and groan,” Ball said.
Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, the author of AB 5, later introduced a follow-up measure as part of AB 1850 that would remove the cap of 35 submissions for freelance journalists but retain the business license requirement. That bill passed the Assembly unanimously and is now in the hands of the State Senate.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
