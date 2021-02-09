Chouteau, Cottrell plan to run for Napa County supervisor

St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau and Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell plan to run for the District 3 supervisorial seat that will be vacated by Diane Dillon in 2022.
Chouteau and Cottrell filed 501 Candidate Intention Statements for District 3 last week, which is a precursor to filing for candidacy.
Dillon announced on Jan. 27 that she would not run for re-election. Chouteau and Cottrell, both St. Helena residents, are the first people to publicly announce plans to run for the seat.
Chouteau is an organization development consultant who was elected to the St. Helena City Council in November 2018.
“I am honored by the outpouring of support and trust I have already received from friends and fellow community members as I embark upon this journey,” Chouteau said. “We are facing unprecedented challenges in our region. I believe we need new leadership to help our communities recover from this pandemic, tackle climate change, and continue to pursue racial equity in Napa County.”
Before joining the council, Chouteau filled leadership roles in Rock the Congress Napa and Sonoma, the annual Give Big! St. Helena public school fundraiser, and the St. Helena Unified School District’s Equity, Culture, and Climate Committee. As a councilmember, she's served on the Napa County Climate Action Committee, the Strengthening Immigrant Families Sub-committee of the Community Leadership Coalition, the First 5 community leader network, and as an organizer of the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Emergency Preparedness program.
Dillon appointed Cottrell, a former attorney, to the District 3 seat on the Napa County Planning Commission in December 2014.
“I’ve been honored to live here in Napa County for most of my life,” Cottrell said. “Born and raised in St. Helena, and now raising my family here, I have deep ties to the place and the people.”
Before being appointed to the commission, Cottrell chaired St. Helena’s General Plan Update Steering Committee, served on the city’s Infrastructure Subcommittee, and chaired the board of the Land Trust of Napa County.
Through her work on the commission, “I have listened to, and learned from, people from all parts of the county, and I have built an understanding of the strengths and challenges we share,” Cottrell said. “With my legal background and longtime personal relationships in the Upvalley, I have a unique skill set to offer the many communities of District 3. Diane has done an extraordinary job representing and working for us, and I’d like to continue in her footsteps and build on her legacy.”
If no candidate wins 50% of the vote in the June 7, 2022 primary, the top two candidates will enter a runoff in November 2022.
District 3 is the county’s largest geographically. It extends from northern Napa to Mount St. Helena, encompassing Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Angwin, Pope Valley and Lake Berryessa.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.