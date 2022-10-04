Chouteau wants to tackle unfinished business on St. Helena City Council

Nearing the end of her first term, Anna Chouteau says the City Council is making headway on some important projects, and she wants to see them through.

“I’m excited to be running at this moment because, as challenging as it is, there are always opportunities,” said Chouteau, one of three candidates for two council seats.

Chouteau said the city has made good progress — for example, approving the Farmstead hotel and passing the Measure H sales tax.

“Now we need to get started on infrastructure projects and how we’re going to pay for them,” she said. “The big issues for our town are infrastructure, revenue generation, water, fire, climate and housing.”

A mother of two, Chouteau also wants to make it safer for St. Helena kids to walk and ride their bikes to school — which also ties into the city’s climate goals by taking cars off the road.

As a member of the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, a joint-powers authority that oversees garbage services, Chouteau promotes composting and wants to keep educating the community about placing food waste in the green bins.

Chouteau said she’s hesitant to take sole credit for any accomplishments because they’ve all been team efforts, but she played important roles in creating the city’s Flume smart water meter program, forming the Napa County Climate Action Committee, obtaining grant funds for child care for essential workers during the pandemic, obtaining a $500,000 grant for mental health services in partnership with Aldea, and passing an ordinance requiring St. Helenans to store firearms safely.

Chouteau said she’s pushed for St. Helena to be more business-friendly, serving with City Councilmember Eric Hall on the council’s economic development and recovery subcommittee.

“I helped get the sign fee waived during the pandemic — small things like that to show businesses we’re working with them and we understand how hard it is,” Chouteau said. “We recently got another grant for economic recovery. That will give businesses forgivable loans to recover and expand.”

As for the city’s own financial situation, Chouteau says, “We’re in a hard spot.”

“We need more ongoing revenue to support our basic services — our library, our fire, our police, our park and rec, our roads and our buildings,” she said. “Ever since I got involved (in city politics) I’ve felt that St. Helena needed two new hotels, and looking at our financial projections that’s only gotten more true.

“One of those hotels is Farmstead,” she added. “I’m not saying where the second should be in particular, but of course it has to be very water-wise and environmentally friendly and fit with the community.”