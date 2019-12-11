Longtime St. Helena cop Chris Hartley has been promoted to police chief.
The council approved a contract Tuesday awarding Hartley an annual salary of $145,869. The promotion took effect Wednesday.
“I am extremely honored to be selected to the position of Chief of Police for the city and community which I have continued to serve for over 20 years,” Hartley said. “As only the second Police Chief in St. Helena history to have served every rank from Patrolman, Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant and now Chief, I look forward to building a stronger bond with the community while also guiding the department into the future.”
Hartley is a fourth-generation Napa native with three kids and seven grandkids. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield and receiving medals for National Defense, Good Conduct, Southeast Asia Service, Kuwait Liberation, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Navy Achievement, and a Navy Commendation.
He joined the St. Helena Police Department in May 1999 and worked his way up the ranks to lieutenant. He’s been serving as acting chief since June.
Former Police Chief Bill Imboden left the department in September 2018 to become police chief in the city of Hercules. Tim Foley, a retired police chief previously in Nevada City, ran the department on an interim basis from October 2018 to June 2019.