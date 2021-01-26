Christine Ha named CFO at Chappellet

The Chappellet family has announced the appointment of Christine Ha to the position of chief financial officer (CFO) for Chappellet.

Ha comes to Chappellet from Silverado — Westchester Group Investment Management, a TIAA and Nuveen company, where she managed the vineyard finance and accounting team for a global investment portfolio overseeing 20,000+ acres of vines. In her role as CFO for Chappellet, Ha will work closely with the Chappellet family and Managing Director David Francke to guide financial strategy and business planning for the iconic Pritchard Hill winery.

A San Francisco Bay Area native, Ha graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in business and economics and is a licensed certified public accountant. She began her career as an audit manager for KPMG, LLP in San Francisco, where she spent five years working on such key accounts as Visa Inc. and Blum Capital Partners. After moving to the Napa Valley in 2010, Ha brought her financial and accounting acumen to the wine industry as the controller for Blackbird Vineyards and Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley, before joining Silverado in 2012. At Silverado, Ha was promoted from finance and accounting manager to director of finance and accounting, and ultimately to the company’s lead finance position as senior vice president of finance.