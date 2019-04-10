The City of St. Helena and Napa County are planning two fairs with one purpose: Preparing for the next emergency. The first will be 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April13 and the second is 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 21. Both will be held at the St. Helena Fire Department, 1480 Main St. in St. Helena. Please RSVP to bit.ly/april13fair and bit.ly/may21fair. For more information call 968-2742 or 253-4421.
