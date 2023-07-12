If you live in St. Helena, you might see Andrew Bradley and Shari Costanzo running down your street.

In fact, you'll definitely see them. It’s only a matter of time, as the pair have pledged to run all 30 miles of St. Helena’s streets.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

They’ve done this sort of thing before. In 2019 they ran all the streets of Napa, a roughly 200-mile undertaking. They finished Yountville in June.

Bradley is assistant to the city manager for the city of St. Helena.

“This is a way for me to get to know the city better,” he said. “It’s good to know how the neighborhoods connect to one another and what sets each neighborhood apart from the next. It also helps me know where the businesses are. I never knew where Shamrock" — formerly Harold Smith — "was until this week.”

Costanzo is a Deer Park native who now lives in Napa and teaches at Vichy Elementary School. The run is bringing back memories of her days attending St. Helena schools.

“These are all of the places I visited growing up, where I walked before and after school,” she said. “I have a lot of good memories.”

Both are accomplished runners and exceptionally fit. In 2022 Bradley ran an average of a half-marathon a day — about 13 miles. He’s already run more than 2,300 miles this year.

Costanzo said she didn’t run in high school, but when her daughters were in third grade she became a Girls on the Run coach to encourage them to exercise.

5Ks became 10Ks, which became half-marathons and then full marathons. She's now completed five of the world’s “Big 6” marathons: Boston, Chicago, New York, London and Berlin. Next up is Tokyo.

A few weekends ago Bradley and Costanzo covered everything west and east of Highway 29 between Lewelling and Grayson/Mills. That’s 11.5 miles when you include doubling back on cul-de-sacs and dead ends.

This Sunday they ran every street west of Main Street between Madrona and Sulphur Creek, another 13.7 miles. Then Bradley went home and ran another 12.3 miles on the treadmill.

Costanzo estimates they have four or five more days of running before they’ve finished St. Helena. They won’t be running this weekend because of the heat.

Bradley said he’s enjoyed St. Helena’s distinct blend of vineyards and housing, as well as its mix of architectural styles, with new and old houses side by side.

Running instead of driving “slows you down a little bit, so you’re able to look left and right at the different houses and yards,” he said.

He’s also been experiencing neighborhoods he’d never seen driving on major streets, like the Magnolia Oaks and Lugo Park neighborhoods behind El Bonita Motel.

Costanzo said running gives a person time to notice things they might miss from a car.

“We live in a beautiful place with so many good places to run,” she said. “What a fun way to do it, seeing what every street has to offer.”

Photos: Fourth of July in St. Helena, 2023 Lyman Park concert St. Helena fireworks American flags Bike parade Saint Helena Community Band Bike parade Bike parade Bubble Fireworks Fireworks Uncle Sam Climbing wall Slide Fireworks