City of St. Helena addresses complaints about water color

The St. Helena Public Works Department issued a statement last week acknowledging recent complaints about discoloration in city water.

The discoloration is harmless and not a health hazard, the press release stated. The city tests the water daily, and the water meets state requirements for drinking.

The discoloration is naturally occurring, caused by iron in the water main, which is associated with current drought conditions. The city has limited the flushing of its water lines to conserve water during the Phase 2 water emergency.

Public Works has adjusted the water supply and will be strategically flushing areas of the distribution system to mitigate the issue. If there had been a health hazard, customers would have been notified immediately via Nixle and other communication mediums.

The City’s water treatment plant staff will continue to test the water daily. Please contact the St. Helena Public Works Department for additional information at 968-2658.

