City of St. Helena addresses complaints about water quality

The City of St. Helena issued a statement Monday addressing complaints about the taste, color and odor of city tap water and assuring customers that the water is safe to drink.

The musty or earthy taste, discoloration and odor reported by some customers are naturally occurring and caused by algae, organic material and seasonal lake turnover, according to the St. Helena Public Works Department.

St. Helena's water system is drawing more water from the City of Napa in efforts to conserve water in St. Helena's Bell Canyon Reservoir, which is down to 40% of capacity.

"Therefore, customers are likely experiencing the change in different source waters provided by Napa. The City of Napa uses Lake Hennessy surface water as well as water treated at the Barwick Jamieson Treatment Plant," according to the city's statement.

City water is tested daily and meets state requirements for drinking. If there had been a health hazard, customers would have been notified immediately via Nixle and other communication mediums.

For more information, call the Public Works Department at 968-2658.

