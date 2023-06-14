St. Helena has adopted a two-year budget, with the now-familiar caveat that the city needs more revenue sources.
The biennial budget covering fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is a switch from St. Helena past practice of budgeting one year at a time.
General Fund expenses are projected at $20.1 million for 2024 and $20 million for 2025. About $2.7 million is being drawn from reserves to balance both budgets.
The city also anticipates taking $2 million from reserves for an interfund loan to cover contingency costs associated with upgrading the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Future wastewater rates would repay the loan.
Balancing the budget and providing the loan would bring the reserve down to $7.4 million, or 37% of the General Fund. The council’s policy is to maintain a reserve of at least 30%.
“Dipping into our reserves in these large amounts is not sustainable,” City Manager Anil Comelo told the council on Tuesday.
He said the city is counting on a ballot measure next year that would generate new revenue. The council has talked about putting a real estate transfer tax on the ballot.
The city will pay the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce $175,000 annually in 2024 and 2025 for destination marketing and operating the downtown Welcome Center.
That’s less than the $325,000 the city paid the Chamber last year. The new agreement doesn’t call on the Chamber to organize special events like the wine barrel Christmas tree, which the city’s parks and recreation staff will handle.
City staff had proposed eliminating the Chamber's funding altogether, but on May 23 councilmembers agreed to keep funding the Chamber, which they said does valuable work attracting and welcoming visitors who support local businesses.
The budget adds only one staff position, a building and streets maintenance worker. Staff presented a wish list in May that requested 20 full-time positions, with the understanding that the city couldn't afford to hire that many.
Comelo has said the city needs $6.5 million in new annual revenue to offer competitive salaries, complete projects, and provide the level of service St. Helenans have come to expect.
The council approved the budget 4-0, with Councilmember Anna Chouteau absent.
PHOTOS: St. Helena High School Graduation Ceremony 2023
St. Helena High School Graduation 7
Students in St. Helena High School’s graduating class celebrate at the conclusion of their commencement Friday evening.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 17
St. Helena High School Graduation 14
St. Helena High School Graduation 13
St. Helena High School Graduation 2
A student in St. Helena High School’s Class of 2023 acknowledges loved ones in the stands after receiving his diploma during the commencement Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 22
St. Helena High School Graduation 1
Students in St. Helena High School’s graduating class throw their caps in the at the conclusion of their graduation ceremony Friday evening.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 3
Student speaker Julian Martinez addressed classmates and attendees during St. Helena High School graduation Friday night.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 4
A student in St. Helena High School’s graduating class acknowledges loved ones in the stands before receiving their diploma during commencement exercises Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 5
Friends and family of new St. Helena High School graduates brought foil balloons and cardboard photo cutouts to the Class of 2023's Friday commencement.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 6
A member of St. Helena High School’s Class of 2023 took a break in the school gymnasium before her graduation ceremony Friday evening.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 12
Graduating seniors at St. Helena High School straightened a classmate's mortarboard while preparing for their commencement later Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 16
St. Helena High School Graduation 9
St. Helena High School’s Class of 2023 smiled during fellow senior Julian Martinez’s speech during their graduation on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 10
A student in St. Helena High School’s graduating class receives their diploma during commencement exercises Friday evening.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 11
One of the youngest spectators at Friday's St. Helena High School graduation received a boost to better see the Class of 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 8
A student in St. Helena High School’s graduating class walks back to their seat after receiving their diploma Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 20
St. Helena High School Graduation 18
St. Helena High School Graduation 19
St. Helena High School Graduation 21
St. Helena High School Graduation 15
St. Helena High School Graduation 23
St. Helena High School Graduation 24
St. Helena High School Graduation 25
St. Helena High School Graduation 26
St. Helena High School Graduation 27
St. Helena High School Graduation 28
St. Helena High School Graduation 29
St. Helena High School Graduation 30
St. Helena High School Graduation 31
St. Helena High School Graduation 32
St. Helena High School Graduation 33
St. Helena High School Graduation 34
St. Helena High School Graduation 35
St. Helena High School Graduation 36
St. Helena High School Graduation 37
St. Helena High School Graduation 38
