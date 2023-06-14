St. Helena has adopted a two-year budget, with the now-familiar caveat that the city needs more revenue sources.

The biennial budget covering fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is a switch from St. Helena past practice of budgeting one year at a time.

General Fund expenses are projected at $20.1 million for 2024 and $20 million for 2025. About $2.7 million is being drawn from reserves to balance both budgets.

The city also anticipates taking $2 million from reserves for an interfund loan to cover contingency costs associated with upgrading the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Future wastewater rates would repay the loan.

Balancing the budget and providing the loan would bring the reserve down to $7.4 million, or 37% of the General Fund. The council’s policy is to maintain a reserve of at least 30%.

“Dipping into our reserves in these large amounts is not sustainable,” City Manager Anil Comelo told the council on Tuesday.

He said the city is counting on a ballot measure next year that would generate new revenue. The council has talked about putting a real estate transfer tax on the ballot.

The city will pay the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce $175,000 annually in 2024 and 2025 for destination marketing and operating the downtown Welcome Center.

That’s less than the $325,000 the city paid the Chamber last year. The new agreement doesn’t call on the Chamber to organize special events like the wine barrel Christmas tree, which the city’s parks and recreation staff will handle.

City staff had proposed eliminating the Chamber's funding altogether, but on May 23 councilmembers agreed to keep funding the Chamber, which they said does valuable work attracting and welcoming visitors who support local businesses.

The budget adds only one staff position, a building and streets maintenance worker. Staff presented a wish list in May that requested 20 full-time positions, with the understanding that the city couldn't afford to hire that many.

Comelo has said the city needs $6.5 million in new annual revenue to offer competitive salaries, complete projects, and provide the level of service St. Helenans have come to expect.

The council approved the budget 4-0, with Councilmember Anna Chouteau absent.

