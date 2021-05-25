City of St. Helena awards $209,530 in grants

The St. Helena City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $209,530 in grants to 19 local nonprofits.
The amount was about half of the $421,828 the city received in 26 grant requests. The total requested was the highest in the history of St. Helena's grant program.
A council working group consisting of Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring reviewed the applications with city staff and made recommendations to the full council.
The amount requested was more than double the city's available budget, which was limited by the fiscal effects of COVID-19. The total amount awarded was 21% higher than last year's, but most applicants still got less than they wanted.
"This was a more challenging year than most," Ellsworth said.
The grants were awarded as follows, with the amount requested in parentheses:
• Arts Council Napa Valley — Visual & Performing Arts Student of the Month: $3,250 ($6,500)
• Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga — Power Hour Homework Assistant Program: $5,000 ($10,000)
• Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga — St. Helena Teen Club: $28,000 ($30,000)
• Friends of the Cameo — Cameo Drive-in: $8,000 ($8,000)
• Cafeteria Kids Theater — Summer 2021 St. Helena Drama Camps: $2,000 ($2,000)
• Napa Valley State Parks Association — Summer Camp Scholarship and Outdoor Education Program: $2,500 ($5,000)
• Nimbus Arts: $3,630 ($3,630)
• Saint Helena Community Band — yearly performances: $4,000 ($10,000)
• St. Helena Historical Society — Pioneer Classroom and Education Center: $5,000 ($11,200)
• UpStage Napa Valley — Playwrights Festival: $3,050 ($6,095)
• Mentis — Youth and family mental health treatment: $20,000 ($30,000)
• Ole Health: $5,000 ($23,377)
• Our Town St. Helena — transition year capacity building: $25,000 ($30,000)
• Rianda House: $25,000 ($30,000)
• Sun and Stars Montessori School — enrollment expansion with new classroom space: $10,000 ($30,000)
• UpValley Family Centers — Community Connections and Immigration Assistance: $25,000 ($30,000)
• St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School: $10,000 ($30,000 requested)
• St. Helena Farmers' Market — Market Match Program: $5,100 ($10,000)
• St. Helena Preschool For All — scholarships: $10,000 ($30,000)
• St. Helena Catholic Church — additional food cards, fuel vouchers for families in need: $10,000 ($30,000)
The following applications were not funded:
• Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley — scholarship program ($2,000 requested)
• St. Helena Community Garden ($5,450 requested)
• Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library — Technology Lending Program ($12,576 requested)
• Napa Valley Community Housing — Disaster relief fund for low-income residents at nonprofit communities ($10,000 requested)
• Soroptimist International of St. Helena — scholarship ($16,000 requested)
• St. Helena Little League — uniforms and equipment ($10,000 requested).
The council will revisit the grant applications in September to see if more money is available in the budget.