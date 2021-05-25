City of St. Helena awards $209,530 in grants

The St. Helena City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $209,530 in grants to 19 local nonprofits.

The amount was about half of the $421,828 the city received in 26 grant requests. The total requested was the highest in the history of St. Helena's grant program.

A council working group consisting of Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring reviewed the applications with city staff and made recommendations to the full council.

The amount requested was more than double the city's available budget, which was limited by the fiscal effects of COVID-19. The total amount awarded was 21% higher than last year's, but most applicants still got less than they wanted.

"This was a more challenging year than most," Ellsworth said.

The grants were awarded as follows, with the amount requested in parentheses:

• Arts Council Napa Valley — Visual & Performing Arts Student of the Month: $3,250 ($6,500)

• Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga — Power Hour Homework Assistant Program: $5,000 ($10,000)

• Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga — St. Helena Teen Club: $28,000 ($30,000)