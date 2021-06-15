City of St. Helena continues to observe COVID-19 protocols

St. Helena's city government will continue to observe COVID-19 protocols as staff works on a reopening plan in light of Tuesday's lifting of California's Stay-at-Home Order.
For now, all city operations will remain status quo in accordance with the established safety protocols under the city's "Phase 2: Enhanced Service" protocols, the city announced Tuesday. Masks are still required for members of the public and city staff, regardless of vaccination status, when:
• Interacting in-person with any member of the public or any staff member
• Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time
• Working in, or walking through, common areas
• In any room or enclosed area where other people are present
• While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of six feet is not feasible
City Hall is still open by appointment only, but customers may ring the bill to make utility payments and may make appointments with other city departments as necessary. City employees and visitors at city facilities must maintain six feet of social distancing.
City workers are still subject to CalOSHA rules that continue to require masks and social distancing while at work, although the city anticipates these may change in the next few weeks to relax both requirements based on vaccination status.
The current Phase 2 protocols are available at cityofsthelena.org.
