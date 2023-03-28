Starting Saturday, the city of St. Helena is offering a 75% discount on permit fees for residents and businesses to install more environmentally friendly appliances and reduce greenhouse gases.

Under a program approved by the City Council on Feb. 14, the Building Division will offer the discounts for a six-month "permit sale" through Sept. 30.

Each month the city will focus on promoting a particular type of improvement. For the month of April, the city is promoting solar PV and battery storage systems. Even with April’s promotion focus, all the projects noted above are eligible for the permit fee discount for the six-month period. More information can be found at cityofsthelena.org/building/page/energy-friendly-permit-sale.