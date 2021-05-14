City of St. Helena expects revenues to rebound

City officials expect revenues to rebound significantly in the next fiscal year as St. Helena recovers from the pandemic, but balancing the budget will still take some work.
Total revenues for the 2021-2022 fiscal year are estimated at $14.6 million and expenses at $16 million, leaving a gap of $1.4 million. Staff will incorporate feedback given by the council at Thursday’s budget hearing and come back with an updated budget in the coming weeks.
Compared with last year’s adopted budget, sales taxes are expected to increase by $2.4 million to $4.9 million, hotel taxes by $840,000 to $2.1 million, and property taxes by $354,000 to $5.5 million.
Those numbers could be adjusted once May’s tax receipts are available.
The city received $1.15 million in federal stimulus: $575,000 in the current fiscal year and $575,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
On the expense side, the city is restoring salary and benefit concessions negotiated during the pandemic and restoring 50% of non-essential training budgets.
Other new expenses include $216,000 for leasing part of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, $173,000 for paying down the city’s unfunded pension liabilities, $100,000 in marketing to help businesses recover from the pandemic, and an extra $75,000 for litigation, bringing the total litigation budget to $150,000.
The council directed staff to add $319,000 to secure a matching grant to help homeowners establish defensible space around their properties to protect against wildfires, and $250,000 in tenant improvements and relocation costs for moving City Hall to the college.
The budget does not include $500,000 to maintain city buildings and $500,000 for storm drain improvements, which were previously recommended to help the city catch up on years of underfunding infrastructure. But at Thursday's hearing, councilmembers identified infrastructure funding as crucial, and staff will take that feedback into account when preparing the final budget.
The city could save $776,000 by leaving six positions vacant: a planner, police officer, recreation supervisor, senior librarian, senior civil engineer, and maintenance worker.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.