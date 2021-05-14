 Skip to main content
City of St. Helena expects revenues to rebound

City of St. Helena expects revenues to rebound

City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

City officials expect revenues to rebound significantly in the next fiscal year as St. Helena recovers from the pandemic, but balancing the budget will still take some work.

Total revenues for the 2021-2022 fiscal year are estimated at $14.6 million and expenses at $16 million, leaving a gap of $1.4 million. Staff will incorporate feedback given by the council at Thursday’s budget hearing and come back with an updated budget in the coming weeks.

Compared with last year’s adopted budget, sales taxes are expected to increase by $2.4 million to $4.9 million, hotel taxes by $840,000 to $2.1 million, and property taxes by $354,000 to $5.5 million.

Those numbers could be adjusted once May’s tax receipts are available.

The city received $1.15 million in federal stimulus: $575,000 in the current fiscal year and $575,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

On the expense side, the city is restoring salary and benefit concessions negotiated during the pandemic and restoring 50% of non-essential training budgets.

Other new expenses include $216,000 for leasing part of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, $173,000 for paying down the city’s unfunded pension liabilities, $100,000 in marketing to help businesses recover from the pandemic, and an extra $75,000 for litigation, bringing the total litigation budget to $150,000.

The council directed staff to add $319,000 to secure a matching grant to help homeowners establish defensible space around their properties to protect against wildfires, and $250,000 in tenant improvements and relocation costs for moving City Hall to the college.

The budget does not include $500,000 to maintain city buildings and $500,000 for storm drain improvements, which were previously recommended to help the city catch up on years of underfunding infrastructure. But at Thursday's hearing, councilmembers identified infrastructure funding as crucial, and staff will take that feedback into account when preparing the final budget.

The city could save $776,000 by leaving six positions vacant: a planner, police officer, recreation supervisor, senior librarian, senior civil engineer, and maintenance worker.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Top sales tax producers

These are St. Helena’s top 25 sales tax producers for fiscal year 2020, in alphabetical order:

Abreu Vineyards

Central Valley

Charles Krug Winery

Culinary Institute of America at Greystone

Farmstead

Goose & Gander

Gott’s Roadside

Harlan Estate Winery

Harold Smith & Son

Harvest Table

Las Alcobas (Alila Napa Valley)

Market

Martin Design

Merryvale Vineyards

Napa Valley Ag Supply

Napa Valley Petroleum

One True Vine

Safeway

Steves Hardware

Sunshine Foods

The Charter Oak

Tra Vigne

Tre Posti

Treasury Wine Estates

Zumwalt Ford

