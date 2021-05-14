City of St. Helena expects revenues to rebound

City officials expect revenues to rebound significantly in the next fiscal year as St. Helena recovers from the pandemic, but balancing the budget will still take some work.

Total revenues for the 2021-2022 fiscal year are estimated at $14.6 million and expenses at $16 million, leaving a gap of $1.4 million. Staff will incorporate feedback given by the council at Thursday’s budget hearing and come back with an updated budget in the coming weeks.

Compared with last year’s adopted budget, sales taxes are expected to increase by $2.4 million to $4.9 million, hotel taxes by $840,000 to $2.1 million, and property taxes by $354,000 to $5.5 million.

Those numbers could be adjusted once May’s tax receipts are available.

The city received $1.15 million in federal stimulus: $575,000 in the current fiscal year and $575,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

On the expense side, the city is restoring salary and benefit concessions negotiated during the pandemic and restoring 50% of non-essential training budgets.