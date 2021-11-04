City of St. Helena extends deadline for comments on Hunter EIR

STAR STAFF
The City of St. Helena has extended the deadline to submit public comments on the Hunter project's draft environmental impact report (DEIR) from Nov. 8 to Nov. 30.
City staff made the decision and announced it on Thursday, after speakers at Tuesday's Planning Commission hearing asked for an extension due to the length of the DEIR and its appendices.
The Planning Commission will hold a second public hearing to receive comment on the document at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, via Zoom.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
"The City of St. Helena recognizes that the Hunter Subdivision is a significant development project to contemplate and consider and the City desires to have the fullest extent of public participation in the project with adequate time to review and comment," the city said in Thursday's press release.
The report is available online at
cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/hunter-draft-eir. Hard copies are available at the St. Helena Public Library and City Hall, 1572 Railroad Ave.
The application proposes 87 units on the 16.9-acre property at the end of Adams Street: 51 single-family homes, a 25 multi-family units to satisfy the project’s affordable housing requirements, and 11 accessory dwelling units.
At
Tuesday's hearing, members of the public raised concerns about traffic, emergency evacuation, flooding and water consumption.
Pam Smithers and Mariam Hansen shot videos showing the effects of Sunday's storm on the Napa River and the flood project, which performed as designed.
Jesse Duarte
Photos: St. Helena Harvest Festival and Pet Parade, 2021
Jurassic Bark entry in St. Helena Pet Parade
"Jurassic Bark" won Best in Show at Saturday's Pet Parade, which returned after a one-year hiatus.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Halloween crafts
Halloween-themed crafts for sale at the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Art project
Kids decorate pumpkins outside the former St. Helena Catholic School during the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Grace Weo
Grace Weo sells leather purses at the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Reed and Wesley Galbraith
Reed and Wesley Galbraith climb aboard the St. Helena Fire Department's vintage Van Pelt fire truck.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Valentine entry in Pet Parade
A man throws candy as part of a valentine-themed entry in the Pet Parade.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena High School band
The St. Helena High School band marches in Saturday's Pet Parade.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Pet Parade
Costumed dogs and their costumed owners march in the Pet Parade.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Valentine entry in Pet Parade
A woman blows kisses as part of a valentine-themed entry in the Pet Parade.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Daniel Hamlin, St. Helena Odd Fellows
Daniel Hamlin of the St. Helena Odd Fellows grills burgers and hot dogs during the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Girl Scouts
Members of St. Helena Girl Scouts Troop 10688 sold aguas frescas and shaved ice at Saturday's Harvest Festival. From left are Scout leader Norma Ferriz, Dianet Infante, Carolina Cuaxilo, Jennifer Jacinto and Sophia Silva.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Child reaching for candy
A child picks up candy strewn on Oak Avenue during the Pet Parade.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena Fire Department at Harvest Festival
Firefighter Sebastian Segura gives a St. Helena Fire Department sticker to a child during the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Noema
The band Noema performs at the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Balloons
A clown produces balloon animals at the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Pet Parade
A dog dressed like a peacock — it must be the St. Helena Pet Parade.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Cornhole
Kids play cornhole on Tainter Street during the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Sherri Gallagher
Sherri Gallagher sells jewelry at the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena Heritage Center
A couple peruse a map of Napa County from 1915 showing the names of each property owner. The map is on display at the St. Helena Historical Society's new Heritage Center.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Coca-Cola entry in Pet Parade
Girls march in a Coca-Cola-themed entry in the Pet Parade.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Glass artist Krista Flood
Glass artist Krista Flood talks to a customer during the Harvest Festival.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Pet Parade
A couple and their dog are decked out for an Oktoberfest during the Pet Parade.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!