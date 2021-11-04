City of St. Helena extends deadline for comments on Hunter EIR

The City of St. Helena has extended the deadline to submit public comments on the Hunter project's draft environmental impact report (DEIR) from Nov. 8 to Nov. 30.

City staff made the decision and announced it on Thursday, after speakers at Tuesday's Planning Commission hearing asked for an extension due to the length of the DEIR and its appendices.

The Planning Commission will hold a second public hearing to receive comment on the document at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, via Zoom.

"The City of St. Helena recognizes that the Hunter Subdivision is a significant development project to contemplate and consider and the City desires to have the fullest extent of public participation in the project with adequate time to review and comment," the city said in Thursday's press release.

The report is available online at cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/hunter-draft-eir. Hard copies are available at the St. Helena Public Library and City Hall, 1572 Railroad Ave.

The application proposes 87 units on the 16.9-acre property at the end of Adams Street: 51 single-family homes, a 25 multi-family units to satisfy the project’s affordable housing requirements, and 11 accessory dwelling units.

At Tuesday's hearing, members of the public raised concerns about traffic, emergency evacuation, flooding and water consumption.