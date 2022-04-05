City of St. Helena faces $1 million budget gap

City revenues are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, but escalating expenses are leaving the city with a $1 million funding gap to close in the next budget.

“It definitely seems like we have more expenses than we can pay for,” said Councilmember Anna Chouteau during Tuesday’s preliminary budget hearing.

Revenue is expected to increase next year, but expenses are increasing even more. Projections show expenses exceeding revenue by about $1 million.

Finance Director April Mitts tallied $1.6 million in new expenses, include moving City Hall to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus (roughly $350,000), hiring four full-time firefighters ($300,000), and buying new equipment for Public Works. About half of those costs are one-time expenses.

Those new expenses don’t include filling six vacant positions that have been frozen and potentially creating three new ones: an assistant city manager, an administrative analyst and an engineering manager. Those nine positions would cost the General Fund about $1.2 million.

The city fared well in the current fiscal year, with sales taxes, property taxes and hotel taxes all exceeding last year’s expectations. General Fund revenues are on track to reach $15.6 million, beating last year’s projection of $13.5 million.

Mitts expects the General Fund’s net position, also called a reserve, to hit $10.4 million (60%) when the fiscal year ends in June.

Mitts cautioned that some of that revenue was one-time-only COVID-19 relief money that shouldn’t be used for ongoing expenses. Disregarding one-off windfalls, the net position is 47%, which still exceeds the council’s goal of 30%.

However, the city is facing major expenses, such as the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant, that might require emergency infusions from General Fund reserves, Mitts said.

“While I’m optimistic and I like our fund balance, I also want to make sure that we’re very cautious about the amount that we use and for what,” she said.

The city is also updating its long-term financial forecast, which projects revenues and expenses through 2032.

As of last May, the outlook was gloomy. Even with new revenue from the Farmstead hotel, the forecast shows annual deficits and declining reserves. Without additional revenue, the reserve is projected to fall below the council’s 30% target in fiscal year 2023 and hit zero in fiscal year 2027.

Councilmember Lester Hardy called the forecast “powerful and persuasive evidence of our need for increased revenues in order to meet (the city’s) goals and objectives.”

Councilmember Eric Hall noted that the long-range General Fund forecast doesn’t include capital improvement projects involving streets, water, wastewater and storm drains. It also doesn’t include the staff necessary to plan, manage and complete those projects.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to figure out which infrastructure projects are funded, which ones aren’t, and where do we get the money to fund those priority items that all of us want to get done,” Hall said.

The council will review the next budget in more detail at an upcoming workshop.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

