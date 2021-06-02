 Skip to main content
City of St. Helena flies Progress Pride Flag during Pride Month

  • Updated
St. Helena raises Progress Pride Flag

St. Helena officials gathered Tuesday to raise the Progress Pride Flag on the city's ceremonial flagpole in honor of Pride Month. From left are Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet of the Rainbow Action Network, City Councilmember Anna Chouteau and City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos.

 Submitted photo

The City of St. Helena raised the Progress Pride Flag on its ceremonial flagpole Tuesday in celebration of Pride Month, which is celebrated in June and dedicated to inclusion, diversity, and the uplifting of LGBTQ voices and the support of LGBTQ rights.

The Progress Pride Flag is an evolution of the traditional Rainbow Pride Flag and incorporates a chevron containing stripes that represent the transgender community and people of color.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring offered these words to the occasion: "As we raise this beautiful Progress Flag for the first time, let us see it not only as a symbol of pride and celebration but also one of resistance and solidarity."

No large gathering was planned due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in attendance were Dohring, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos, community member Anne Wheaton and Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet from Rainbow Action Network.

Ellsworth referenced the flag as a symbol of St. Helena's inclusiveness as a community and its ongoing commitment to civil rights and human dignity for a full-spectrum community.

Ellsworth read an excerpt of a poem by Denise Shelton recognizing the intent of the original designer of the Pride Flag, Gilbert Baker:

"No matter who we are

As long as love is in our hearts

And freedom can endure

As long as we seek justice

Equality for all

The rainbow flag unites us"

