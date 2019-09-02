The St. Helena City Council issued a proclamation last week in honor of Chief Water Treatment Plant Operator Dan Brunetti, who retired Friday after 30 years at the plant. Brunetti started as a Water Plant Operator in 1989, obtained certifications in water and wastewater, and was put in charge of the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant in 2001.
The proclamation called him “a conscientious and trustworthy employee whose dedicated interest and devotion to his duties have a valuable effect on providing the residents and St. Helena establishments with clean and safe water which has earned the respect and affection of residents and co-workers alike.”