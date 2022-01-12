City of St. Helena hosts community workshop on housing

The City of St. Helena will host a virtual community workshop to discuss the Housing Element Update and available housing sites in St. Helena at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

To join the meeting via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81996697293 or use the Zoom meeting ID 819 9669 7293.

To participate by phone, call (669) 900-6833 and enter the meeting ID. Comments may also be submitted at https://sthelenahousing.com.

The Housing Element is a component of the General Plan intended to identify and analyze existing and projected housing needs in order to preserve, improve, and develop housing for all economic segments of the community.