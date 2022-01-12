 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of St. Helena hosts community workshop on housing

City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The City of St. Helena will host a virtual community workshop to discuss the Housing Element Update and available housing sites in St. Helena at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

To join the meeting via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81996697293 or use the Zoom meeting ID 819 9669 7293.

To participate by phone, call (669) 900-6833 and enter the meeting ID. Comments may also be submitted at https://sthelenahousing.com.

The Housing Element is a component of the General Plan intended to identify and analyze existing and projected housing needs in order to preserve, improve, and develop housing for all economic segments of the community.

