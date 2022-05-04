 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of St. Helena hosts informational meetings on Measure H

  • Updated
City of St. Helena logo

The City of St. Helena has scheduled the following public workshops on Measure H, a General Obligation bond measure on the June  7 ballot that would benefit St. Helena's water and wastewater systems and other related infrastructure:

• Thursday, May 5: 9 a.m. via Zoom

• Wednesday, May 11: 5 p.m. at Carnegie Building

• Saturday, May 21: 11 a.m. at Carnegie Building

The city can't advocate for ballot measures, but it can provide factual information. An FAQ and other instructional material are posted at cityofsthelena.org/administration/page/measure-h-go-bond.

The Yes on St. Helena Measure H 2022 Committee, which operates independently of the city, is also available to answer questions and provide information. The committee can be reached via email at chrisjwarner52@gmail.com.

