City of St. Helena hosts meetings on zoning code, utility rates

The St. Helena City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting to discuss the update of the city’s zoning code at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Vintage Hall.

The zoning code touches on issues like signs, parking, affordable housing, planned development overlays, historic preservation and short-term rentals. The city is soliciting comments on the update before holding public hearings on the new code in 2023.

The Water and Wastewater Rate Study Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the St. Helena Fire Department Training Room, 1480 Main St.

The committee is working with city staff and consultants to guide upcoming changes to St. Helena’s water and wastewater rates.