City of St. Helena hosts meetings on zoning code, utility rates

The St. Helena City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting to discuss the update of the city’s zoning code at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Vintage Hall.
The zoning code touches on issues like signs, parking, affordable housing, planned development overlays, historic preservation and short-term rentals. The city is soliciting comments on the update before holding public hearings on the new code in 2023.
The Water and Wastewater Rate Study Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the St. Helena Fire Department Training Room, 1480 Main St.
The committee is working with city staff and consultants to guide upcoming changes to St. Helena’s water and wastewater rates.
Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Napa County's Thanksgiving charity fun runs
The Napa Valley Turkey Chase's fundraising run drew more than 1,100 participants for the 5- and 10-kilometer races on Thanksgiving Day 2019. This year's event has been converted to a virtual format due to county physical distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pumpkin-orange medals awaited those who reached the finish line Thursday morning at the Napa Valley Turkey Chase, which featured courses of 5 and 10 kilometers.
The turkey hat sported by Justin Godey of Napa was one of numerous examples of Thanksgiving-themed headgear, T-shirts, socks and apparel to appear in Thursday's seventh annual Napa Valley Turkey Chase, which attracted more than 1,000 runners despite near-freezing conditions shortly before the 8 a.m. start.
The race course for Thursday's Napa Valley Turkey Chase run took competitors down a section of the Vine Trail overlooking the Napa River, with Imola Avenue and the Maxwell Bridge in the distance.
Toni McIntosh has donned a turkey suit at every Napa Turkey Chase since the race's 2013 inception, guiding participants in the 10- and 5-kilometer runs staged in south Napa on Thanksgiving morning.
Despite an overnight chill that sent temperatures into the 30s and coated the grass with frost, tutus, turkey-shaped headgear and other playful apparel were popular among more than 1,000 participants in Napa's Turkey Chase on Thanksgiving morning.
Jackie Reynolds of Napa Valley Total Fitness leads runners through pop music-driven warmups and stretching Thanksgiving morning, minutes before the start of the fifth annual Turkey Chase 10-kilometer run at Napa Valley College.
Toni McIntosh, a Napa Police youth services program coordinator, took on the persona of Giblet the Turkey to greet runners and children at the annual Turkey Chase 10- and 5-kilometer run at Napa Valley College.
Amaury Avalos (right), 24, of St. Helena was joined by her sister Adriana, 22 (left) and their mother Rocio, 54, forthe annual Turkey Chase run Thanksgiving morning, with the siblings donning humorous headgear for the occasion.
Jackie Reynolds of Napa Valley Total Fitness leads runners through pop music-driven warmups and stretching Thanksgiving morning, minutes before the start of the fifth annual Turkey Chase 10-kilometer run at Napa Valley College.
Racks of medals were prepared for more than 1,400 people who entered Thursday's annual Turkey Chase, which included 10- and 5-kilometer runs as well as a 100-meter Turkey Dash for children.
Toni McIntosh, costumed as Giblet the Turkey, poses with two children who took part in the 100-meter Turkey Dash that preceded Thursday's Turkey Chase race at Napa Valley College.
Eric Hankinson, left, and Vern Mitzel, wear turkey hats as they wait for the start of the Turkey Trot 5k and Mile at Napa Valley College on Saturday morning.
Leanne Duden, left, and Kelly Lawrence, right, run wearing turkey hats at the start of the Napa Valley Turkey Trot 5K and Mile at Napa Valley College on Saturday morning.
