City of St. Helena: How to avoid heat-related illnesses

The City of St. Helena encourages everyone to be on the lookout for heat-related illnesses, either in themselves or their families and friends. Exposure to extreme heat can cause a variety of health problems, including heat stroke and death.
Heat Cramps
Heat cramps occur as muscular pains and spasms due to heavy exertion. Although heat cramps are the least severe, they are often the first signal that the body is having trouble with the heat. Symptoms include painful cramps, especially in the legs, and flushed, moist skin. Treatment involves moving to a cool place to rest. Remove excess clothing and place cool cloths on skin and fan skin.
Heat Stroke
Heat stroke is a serious illness characterized by a body temperature greater than 105 degrees. Symptoms may include dry red skin, convulsions, disorientation, delirium and coma. Onset of heat stroke can be rapid; serious symptoms can occur within minutes. Treatment involves the rapid lowering of body temperature by taking a cool bath or applying wet towels to the body. Keep victims of heat stroke in a cool area and call 911 immediately.
Heat Exhaustion
Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat stroke that may develop due to a combination of several days with high temperatures and dehydration in an individual. Signs of heat exhaustion include extreme weakness, muscle cramps, nausea or headache. Victims may also vomit or faint. Heat exhaustion is treated with plenty of liquids and rest in a cool, shaded area.
Tips
Consider the following tips and suggestions to avoid heat-related illness, including:
-Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;
-Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. A sports beverage can help replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat;
-Alcohol contributes to dehydration. Limit intake of alcoholic beverages;
-Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat. When outdoors, use sunscreen with a SPF of at least 15;
-Stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available;
-Take cool baths or showers;
-Place a damp towel around your shoulders to reduce body heat;
-Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles;
-Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks;
-Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Hot, heavy meals add heat to your body. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician;
-Closely monitor a local radio station or TV station for the latest information;
-Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.
For more information on how to stay safe during the heat wave and to avoid heat-related illness, review CDC's Extreme Heat guidelines.
