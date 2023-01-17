City of St. Helena invites grant applications

The city of St. Helena is seeking fiscal year 2023-24 funding applications from local-serving nonprofits directly serving the community and/or benefiting the city in accordance with the city’s mission statement.
Applications are are due Feb. 24 and are available at cityofsthelena.org/finance/page/non-profit-grant-funding. Projects must be completed between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.
Applicants may apply for funding for projects or programs that promote or benefit the St. Helena community with arts, culture or education, or support youth/family health and well-being initiatives and services. The minimum grant request is $1,000 and the maximum request is $20,000. The overall funding available is expected to be $120,000 per fiscal year.
The city encourages innovation and a goal of self‐sufficiency for all initiatives funded by this program within 24 months. Accordingly, all organizations requesting funds from the city should continue efforts to develop stable private funding sources.
Submission of a complete application or any prior grant award does not guarantee funding. Overall available funding is dependent on the city’s annual budget prioritization process. All decisions are made during the city’s budget process and included in the 2023-24 city budget.
Because there are limitations on what initiatives can be funded, city staff is available to answer questions before applications are prepared. To discuss a proposed project or set up a meeting to review a proposed application, contact Mandy Kellogg at 707-312-1260 or mkellogg@cityofsthelena.org.
Consistent with the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, submissions that identify and foster inclusion, belonging and social justice are encouraged.
