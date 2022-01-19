City of St. Helena invites grant applications

The City of St. Helena is seeking fiscal year 2022-23 funding applications from local-serving nonprofits directly serving the community and/or benefiting the City.

Applications are available at cityofsthelena.org/finance/page/non-profit-grant-funding. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

Applicants may apply for funding for projects or programs that promote or benefit the St. Helena community with arts, culture, education, or support youth/family health and well-being initiatives and services. Projects must be completed between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

The minimum grant request is $1,000 and the maximum grant request is $20,000. The overall funding available is expected to be $120,000 per fiscal year.

The City encourages innovation and a goal of self‐sufficiency for all initiatives funded by this program within 24 months. Accordingly, all organizations requesting funds from the City should continue efforts to develop stable private funding sources. Submission of a complete application does not guarantee funding nor does receiving an award in the prior funding year.

Submission of a complete application or any prior grant award does not guarantee funding. Overall funding available is dependent on the City’s annual budget prioritization process. All decisions are made during the City’s budget process and included in the adopted budget for FY 2022-23.

Because there are limitations on what initiatives can be funded, City staff is available to answer questions before applications are prepared. To discuss a proposed project or set up a meeting to review a proposed application, please contact Mandy Kellogg at 312-1260 or mkellogg@cityofsthelena.org.

The City Council recently approved amendments to the Non-Profit Grant Program Guidelines and Program Application. Please read each document carefully as they have been modified to reflect the amendments.

Consistent with the City’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Strategy, submissions that identify and foster inclusion, belonging and social justice are encouraged.