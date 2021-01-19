City of St. Helena invites nonprofit grant applications

The City of St. Helena is seeking fiscal year 2021/22 funding applications from local-serving nonprofits directly serving the community and/or benefiting the city in accordance with the City’s Mission Statement.

Applications are available online at cityofsthelena.org/finance/page/non-profit-grant-funding. Projects must be worked on from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Applicants may apply for project funding in one of the following categories:

• Programmatic Grant: Projects or programs which provide support services to St. Helena residents. The minimum grant request is $1,000 and the maximum grant request is $30,000. The overall funding available in this category is expected to be $140,000.

• Community Enrichment Grant: Projects which promote or benefit the St. Helena community with arts, culture or education. The minimum grant request is $1,000 and the maximum grant request is $10,000. The overall funding available in this category is expected to be $50,000.

Submission of a complete application or any prior grant award does not guarantee funding. Overall funding available is dependent on the city's annual budget process.