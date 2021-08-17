City of St. Helena issues correction on water conservation stats

A calculation error on a spreadsheet reviewed by the City Council last week exaggerated St. Helena’s water conservation efforts in June and July.

St. Helena resident Tom Belt noticed the error when reviewing the spreadsheet on Saturday. The next day he notified the city, which posted a corrected spreadsheet on Monday.

The error involved the comparison between this year’s water consumption and last year’s.

Compared with 2020, St. Helena's non-residential water customers reduced their consumption by 12% in June and 26% in July — not 17% and 36%, as presented to the council and reported in last week’s Star.

Residential customers reduced their consumption by 15% in June and 29% in July, not 18% and 42%.

Councilmembers praised the previous numbers as being outstanding. The corrected number still shows significant conservation compared with 2020, just not as much as the council thought.

St. Helena remains in a Phase II water emergency, and continued conservation efforts could avoid a Phase III emergency.