 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of St. Helena issues correction on water conservation stats

City of St. Helena issues correction on water conservation stats

{{featured_button_text}}

A calculation error on a spreadsheet reviewed by the City Council last week exaggerated St. Helena’s water conservation efforts in June and July.

St. Helena resident Tom Belt noticed the error when reviewing the spreadsheet on Saturday. The next day he notified the city, which posted a corrected spreadsheet on Monday.

The error involved the comparison between this year’s water consumption and last year’s.

Compared with 2020, St. Helena's non-residential water customers reduced their consumption by 12% in June and 26% in July — not 17% and 36%, as presented to the council and reported in last week’s Star.

Residential customers reduced their consumption by 15% in June and 29% in July, not 18% and 42%.

Councilmembers praised the previous numbers as being outstanding. The corrected number still shows significant conservation compared with 2020, just not as much as the council thought.

St. Helena remains in a Phase II water emergency, and continued conservation efforts could avoid a Phase III emergency.

Summer can be a difficult time for new gardeners due to rising temperatures. Here are some easy tips for you to try this year. Be Smart About Watering It might be warmer and dryer, but that doesn't mean you need to spend more time watering your plants. Watering your flowerbeds twice a week with plenty of water is more effective than watering them more frequently. Don’t Water At Night Avoid watering your plants in the evening as it can encourage fungus growth. Also, avoid watering your plants at midday when it's the hottest. Instead, try to do the majority of your watering in the morning. Remember To Prune Make sure to remove any diseased, damaged or dead debris from your plants as they can block airflow and growth. Cutting back dead blooms will ensure your plant grows back healthier next season. Add Shade To Your Garden If part of your garden receives strong sunlight for the majority of the day, find a way to create shade. You can use a tree or a cluster of bamboo to provide shade to your plants.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Water

Water

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News