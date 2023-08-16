The city of St. Helena has launched a Community Academy, a free eight-week program designed to help those who live or work in St. Helena understand city government, regional industries and community organizations.

The St. Helena Community Academy will include informational sessions on city departments, emergency management, council-manager form of government, elections, public safety, industry and community partners, and the permitting and development processes, and it will feature walking tours throughout the city.

“This is a behind-the-scenes tour for city residents, business owners/employees with the intent to enhance collaboration,” said City Manager Anil Comelo. “The academy is designed to give participants an insight into city operations, demystify local government processes and limitations, and learn where and how tax dollars are spent. The academy is also the ideal start for someone who wants to serve the St. Helena community by being elected to the City Council or by being appointed to one of the city’s resident-led boards and commissions.”

The academy will meet Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. for eight weeks starting on Sept. 6. It will consist of lectures, discussions, tours and interactive participation each week. At the end of the program, participants will design a solution for a public policy problem.

• Week 1: Introductions, meet-and-greet with councilmembers and city manager; Government 101: balancing bureaucracy, efficiency and transparency.

• Week 2: Community development and public infrastructure — permitting and the development process, city facilities and utilities, traffic patterns and regulations.

• Week 3: City budgets, the structure of city government funding, taxes, and ballot measures.

• Week 4: Industry in St. Helena — Wine, retail and hospitality.

• Week 5: Public safety and emergency management, and bias training.

• Week 6: Community partnerships, quasi-governmental organizations and shared services.

• Week 7: Public meetings and protocols, effective decision-making, and laws governing council conduct.

• Week 8: How to effectively advocate for a policy change through volunteerism, serving on a commission, or as an elected official.

Apply at cityofsthelena.org/academy. For more information, email Assistant to the City Manager Lesley Milton at lmilton@cityofsthelena.org.

