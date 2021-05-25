City of St. Helena offers disaster preparedness advice as fire season begins

Create defensible space around your home, but never mow after 10 a.m. — you could make things much, much worse.
That was one of the practical tips offered at a virtual emergency preparedness town hall meeting held May 19 by the City of St. Helena.
With fire season starting earlier and ending later than ever, due largely to climate change, it’s imperative for St. Helenans to mow their weeds down to no more than 4 inches tall by the June 1 weed abatement deadline, said Fire Chief John Sorensen.
However, don’t mow after 10 a.m., he said, because a spark from a blade striking a rock could start a fire during low humidity. In fact, that’s exactly what started a quarter-acre fire in Deer Park a few hours before the meeting, Sorensen said.
St. Helena property owners have been “very receptive” to the city’s weed abatement requests this year, Sorensen said. Firefighters have driven around town leaving door hangers as reminders to people who still have work to do.
Homeowners should also clear their gutters of leaves, pine needles and other debris to minimize the risk of ignition from flying embers, Sorensen said.
According to Cal Fire, so far this year there have been 2,265 fires burning 10,778 acres, compared with 1,506 fires burning 2,325 acres by this time in 2020, which ended up being California’s worst fire year on record.
Police Chief Chris Hartley said the county is working with a consultant to create zones that will simplify evacuation orders. Once the maps are released in the few months, figure out which zone you’re in and pay attention to evacuation orders for that zone.
“This is going to make the evacuation process a lot more efficient,” Hartley said.
Hartley encouraged people to leave as soon as they feel threatened, even if no evacuation orders have been issued. He also encouraged families to develop an evacuation plan.
“Be prepared, have a plan, and practice the plan,” he said.
Evacuation tags are available at the St. Helena Police Department. If you evacuate, hang one on your door so first responders don’t have to waste valuable time looking for you.
The city is collecting all-hours contact information for managers of St. Helena’s congregate living facilities to facilitate speedy evacuations of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park, Hunt’s Grove Apartments, Stonebridge Apartments and Silverado Orchards.
During an emergency, information will be posted on a bulletin board in front of the police department, on digital message boards on the side of the road, and on the city’s website, Facebook page and NextDoor.
Sign up for Nixle alerts by texting your zip code to 888777.