City of St. Helena offers disaster preparedness advice as fire season begins

Create defensible space around your home, but never mow after 10 a.m. — you could make things much, much worse.

That was one of the practical tips offered at a virtual emergency preparedness town hall meeting held May 19 by the City of St. Helena.

With fire season starting earlier and ending later than ever, due largely to climate change, it’s imperative for St. Helenans to mow their weeds down to no more than 4 inches tall by the June 1 weed abatement deadline, said Fire Chief John Sorensen.

However, don’t mow after 10 a.m., he said, because a spark from a blade striking a rock could start a fire during low humidity. In fact, that’s exactly what started a quarter-acre fire in Deer Park a few hours before the meeting, Sorensen said.

St. Helena property owners have been “very receptive” to the city’s weed abatement requests this year, Sorensen said. Firefighters have driven around town leaving door hangers as reminders to people who still have work to do.

Homeowners should also clear their gutters of leaves, pine needles and other debris to minimize the risk of ignition from flying embers, Sorensen said.