City of St. Helena offers water conservation tips

The City of St. Helena is offering tips on how to conserve water as the city remains under a Phase II water emergency, requiring all customers to limit their water use.

As of Monday, Bell Canyon Reservoir elevation was 400.11 feet, which is equivalent to only 40.0% capacity and very low compared to last year’s 70.2% capacity for the same time period.

The city strongly encourages residents and businesses to conserve water, particularly water used for outdoor irrigation. The more proactive customers are now at conserving water, the better the city will be able to manage long-term if the water shortage becomes an extended situation.

Below are some water-saving ideas you can use at home:

• Limit Outdoor Water Use. Turn off sprinklers before and after rain events and reduce amount of watering time. Consider installation of drought tolerant landscaping. Do not water between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., otherwise some of the water will be lost to evaporation. Early morning is better. Adjust or deactivate automatic sprinklers on cool, overcast days.

• Fix leaky faucets, toilets, appliances, and sprinklers. Leaks vary in amount, but they can account for a lot of wasted water over time.