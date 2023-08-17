The city of St. Helena is planning "emergency actions" to address what it calls an "urgent situation" with discolored and cloudy tap water.

There's no reason to believe the water is not safe, the city stated in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The problem appears to be caused by accumulated minerals, sediment and iron/rust in two storage tanks at the Water Treatment Plant and the transmission pipe that connects the two structures. Quality complaints seem to spike during the dry months when water demand is highest.

The city is hiring contractors to fix the problem and implementing short-term operational changes to minimize the transmission of discolored and cloudy water.

The treatment plant might have to be offline for up to two months, and staff is already looking for workarounds to keep water flowing while work is underway. The ideal time to take the plant offline would be during rainy months when water demand is lowest, but staff is "considering all options and timetables."

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City Council is expected to ratify actions staff is already taking on an emergency basis. However, the city's press release warns "there are no easy or quick fixes."

The work is not included in St. Helena's $42 million Capital Improvement Plan. It will present yet another unanticipated expense for the city's water/sewer system, even as new utility rates are scheduled to take effect Sept. 1.

Residents who experience discolored or cloudy water can run cold tap water to flush the pipes within their homes. The city suggests storing that water in a bucket and using it for outdoor landscaping.

Water quality issues may be reported to enviro-tech@cityofsthelena.org, 707-968-2658 (during regular business hours), or 707-967-2850 (after hours).

