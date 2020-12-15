City of St. Helena plants 11 trees in Baldwin Park

The St. Helena Public Works Department planted 11 trees in Baldwin Park last Thursday, in honor of Arbor Day.

The four Chinese pistaches and seven crepe myrtles were planted on the southern side of the park, where a row of flowering purple plums were removed after reaching the end of their lifespan. The plums were also very messy, said Carlos Uribe, public works manager.

The 11 new trees, planted from 15-gallon buckets, are situated to create an avenue effect with their pretty autumn colors, he said.

Arbor Day is on April 30, but St. Helena typically schedules Arbor Day plantings for November or December. The pandemic prevented Public Works staff from working alongside schoolchildren, as has been the tradition for previous Arbor Day plantings.

The first American Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska City, Nebraska, on April 10, 1872, with the planting of 1 million trees. President Theodore Roosevelt issued a proclamation on April 15, 1907, encouraging the country’s schoolchildren to plant trees on Arbor Day.

WATCH NOW: TIPS TO PREVENT YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE FROM CATCHING FIRE

JESSE DUARTE'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2020

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.