The city of St. Helena has posted campaign fundraising reports and other campaign statements on its website.
Reports showing local campaign donations and expenditures were previously available only at City Hall.
To view the reports, go to cityofsthelena.org and click “City Clerk” under the “City Departments” menu. Then click “Campaign Statements” in the left column. Then click “Get started now” under “Public Access Portal.”
Reports going back to the November 2018 election can be searched by the candidate’s last name, by election date, by ballot item (such as Measure F or the mayoral election), or by the filer’s name.
Reports are available for Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Councilmembers Anna Chouteau and Paul Dohring, former Mayor Alan Galbraith, the committee in favor of the Measure E hotel tax, and the committees for and against the Measure F rent stabilization measure.