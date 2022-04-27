City of St. Helena prepares to return to in-person meetings

After more than two years of Zoom, the city of St. Helena is preparing to return to in-person meetings.

The council told staff Tuesday to start working on a hybrid format in which the council would be present and consultants and staff would be able to participate virtually at the city manager’s discretion.

Staff will need at least 30 days of lead time to acquire new technology and train staff before before returning to the in-person format. The June 7 Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled to be St. Helena’s first in-person meeting since March 2020.

“I’m suffering from Zoom fatigue,” Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said at Tuesday’s council meeting, held via Zoom. “We are losing a fair amount of interaction and transparency when we are not having folks in person. There’s definitely a drop-off in participation, and the city I think is suffering from it.”

The return to in-person meetings would apply to the City Council, Planning Commission, and other city boards and committees.

