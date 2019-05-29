A former utility rate consultant will pay the city of St. Helena $1.15 million to settle a dispute over what city officials have called a computational error that caused a shortfall in wastewater rate revenues.
The settlement agreement with Hansford Economic Consulting was executed May 22, said Michael Biddle of Burke, Williams and Sorensen, the law firm that represents the city. The city should receive the money within the next few days, he told the council on Tuesday.
Consultant Catherine Hansford performed the city’s most recent rate study. Once the rates went into effect, wastewater revenues fell short of projections, apparently due to an error in the rate structure.