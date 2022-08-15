City of St. Helena receives state grants

The City of St. Helena recently received confirmation that it was awarded $1.25 million in state grants.

• Economic Development Business Assistance Program: $500,000. Funding will be used to establish a business assistance revolving loan fund, which will provide flexible, low-interest forgivable loans to small- and medium-sized St. Helena businesses to offset the negative impacts of COVID-19, assisting with financial recovery and business expansion.

• Community Wellness & Mental Health Program: $498,281. Funding will be used for a Community Wellness & Mental Health Program for children, young adults, and families offering services that include outreach and prevention, education and case management, and mental health and substance use disorder treatment. The program will be administered by Aldea Inc.

• Emergency Backup Power Generator Mitigation Project: $257,380. Funding will be used to upgrade two existing City facilities with backup power generation capabilities, and will include the purchase of two fixed generators for the city corporation yard and the Crinella Pump Station.