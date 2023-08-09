The city of St. Helena has received several reports in the last few weeks of cloudy, discolored or “dirty” water coming out of faucets.

In a statement, the city said the water is still safe to drink. If you encounter discolored water, run the tap a few minutes until it clears.

Despite the recent flushing of the city's mainlines, the reports of discolored water have returned. The problem seems to be happening intermittently in specific parts of the city.

Last week, a contractor inspected and cleaned the main supply tank (Tank 1) and the “Clear Well” that holds treated water at the treatment plant before it is pumped up to Tank 1 and distributed throughout the city.

After cleaning each structure, the contractor provided inspection reports that illuminated the need for additional short-term and long-term maintenance. The short-term items will be completed within the next few months. The long-term items will be completed during the lower demand season of December through February. According to the city, these remediation measures should minimize the problem.

Public Works staff have been in contact with the California Water Board’s Division of Drinking Water about the matter and the strategy to remedy the situation. While some customers have experienced discolored water, the water continues to conform to all state quality standards.

“Thanks to the City Council’s acceptance of the Water-Wastewater Rate Committee’s recommendations, the city will be generating revenue over the next five years to improve the water and wastewater systems,” said City Manager Anil Comelo. “There are several important projects that are part of the five-year Capital Improvement Plan that will help address various system deficiencies.

"These include upgrades to the Bell Canyon intake tower, rehabilitation and restoration of the city’s largest storage tank (Tank 1A), recoating the interior of the ‘Clear Well,’ replacement of the St. Helena Aqueduct (pipe) from our water treatment plant, and a number of additional pipeline upgrades to increase water flow for fire suppression. As the city completes these much-needed enhancements, there will be a marked improvement in the reliability of the various system components.”

In the next few weeks, Public Works staff will share with the City Council and the community a dashboard and the plan to implement over $30 million in capital projects in the next two years. This information will also be available at cityofsthelena.org.

If you have water quality issues, call 707-968-2658 during regular business hours or 707-967-2850 after hours so the city can log the complaint and investigate the situation.

Participation is down 40% in this agricultural program that protects wildlife, water, and soil Participation is down 40% in this agricultural program that protects wildlife, water, and soil There is less land in the Conservation Reserve Program than there used to be Most counties have seen declines in participation over the past 10 years Grassland establishment and habitat expansion are among the most common programs New changes from the USDA seek to improve participation