City of St. Helena responds to complaints about water quality

Despite complaints about a musty or earth taste and odor, St. Helena's city water remains safe to drink, according to the Public Works Department.

The city tests the water daily and it meets state requirements for drinking, according to a press release issued Monday.

"The unpleasant taste and odor are naturally occurring, which are caused by algae, organic material and seasonal lake turnover in reservoirs. The temperate, sunny weather encourages algae growth — a seasonal problem common to all water utilities that use surface water in the water supply.

"Public Works has adjusted the water supply to minimize the volume of the unpleasant water, though the problem may persist up to an additional week. If there had been a health hazard, customers would have been notified immediately via Nixle and other communication mediums."

For more information, call Public Works at 968-2658.