Council meets Monday, Tuesday

The St. Helena City Council will consider the city’s response to a critical Napa County Grand Jury report at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Vintage Hall.

The council will also:

- Consider the city’s response to a separate Grand Jury report on water quality

- Consider the terms of a loan allowing Our Town St. Helena to buy a Pope Street property for an affordable housing project

- Introduce an ordinance amending the city’s purchase order policy

- Discuss reducing permitting fees for home generators

- Consider a Police Shared Services Agreement with the city of Calistoga for police officer and dispatcher services on an as-needed basis, and authorize the city manager to participate in a Calistoga/St. Helena shared services delivery structure analysis.

The council will also hold a special Reimagine Downtown Workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Vintage Hall.