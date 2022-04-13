City of St. Helena rethinking downtown parking fees for new businesses

The City of St. Helena is rethinking downtown parking requirements that have been criticized as a barrier to business development.
The City Council directed staff on Tuesday to remove parking requirements for new downtown development and eliminate the current $7,000-per-space parking in-lieu fee as part of a comprehensive update of the city’s zoning code.
The city will also commission a downtown parking study. A consultant will determine how many new parking spaces are needed, identify future parking sites, establish the cost of adding new parking, and recommend a new in-lieu fee.
Meanwhile, the city will work with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce on community outreach involving parking. Stephanie Iacobacci, a vice president at the Chamber, pledged to help the city find “actionable steps” to solve parking problems.
“We don’t … need a parking study or a consultant to let us know that there’s a parking shortage in St. Helena,” said Iacobacci. “We hear from our merchants that there is.”
The current city code requires businesses to supply a certain number of parking spaces. If a new business can’t meet that target — as is often the case in crowded downtown St. Helena — it must pay an in-lieu fee of $7,000 per required space.
That amount was based on a 1999 study that determined the city would need a 30-space parking lot at a cost of $210,000. The city later created a 28-space parking lot near Oak Avenue, but the $7,000 fee stayed on the books, and the city’s Parking Impact Fund grew to almost $645,000.
The General Plan calls for the city to “pursue acquisition” of the PG&E lot on Mitchell Drive, but it’s unclear when or if that will happen.
Contamination on the site poses challenges and liability, “but if we need a parking lot, in many ways it’s ideal,” said Councilmember Lester Hardy.
Speaking for the Chamber, Iacobacci said the Mitchell lot would be “an excellent site” for a parking lot serving the downtown.
In-lieu fees in nearby cities vary widely. Calistoga’s ranges from $2,842 to $23,985 per space, Healdsburg’s ranges from $6,506 to $15,730, and Napa charges $23,000 per space. Sonoma and Yountville don’t accept in-lieu fees.
A fresh parking study will result in a new in-lieu fee reflecting today’s parking needs and construction costs.
The study would cost roughly $50,000. The council plans to use the Parking Impact Fund to pay for it.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.