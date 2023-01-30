City of St. Helena reviews climate goals

The city of St. Helena plans to incentivize home improvements that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as part of its effort to fight climate change.

Last week, staff briefed the City Council on plans to offer 80% discounts on permit fees for home improvements that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including solar-powered and electric-powered water heaters.

California has already adopted an energy code discouraging new gas appliances and promoting energy-efficient electric heat pumps in new construction.

Staff will report back to the council in more detail after councilmembers suggest other measures to fight climate change.

In the meantime, staff is also working on policies to encourage gray water systems, which filter wastewater from sources like bathtubs so it can be recycled on site for non-potable use.

The city plans to apply for grants to install electric vehicle charging stations. Councilmember Anna Chouteau noted that Police Chief Chris Hartley drives a new city-issued Tesla, but he can’t charge it in St. Helena.

The city also takes a “complete streets” approach to paving projects, considering design options for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The city has already taken the following steps to further its climate goals:

Declared a climate emergency

Joined the countywide Climate Action Committee

Adopted protocols for the Stonebridge wells

Banned gas-powered leaf blowers and offered rebates for electric-powered leaf blowers

Adopted an integrated pest management policy

Updated the municipal code to reflect climate-friendly changes in the state’s new building code

Adopted Vehicle Miles Traveled thresholds in accordance with new state laws concerning the impact of new development.

