 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of St. Helena reviews climate goals

  • Updated
  • 0

The city of St. Helena plans to incentivize home improvements that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as part of its effort to fight climate change.

Last week, staff briefed the City Council on plans to offer 80% discounts on permit fees for home improvements that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including solar-powered and electric-powered water heaters.

California has already adopted an energy code discouraging new gas appliances and promoting energy-efficient electric heat pumps in new construction.

Staff will report back to the council in more detail after councilmembers suggest other measures to fight climate change.

In the meantime, staff is also working on policies to encourage gray water systems, which filter wastewater from sources like bathtubs so it can be recycled on site for non-potable use.

People are also reading…

The city plans to apply for grants to install electric vehicle charging stations. Councilmember Anna Chouteau noted that Police Chief Chris Hartley drives a new city-issued Tesla, but he can’t charge it in St. Helena.

The city also takes a “complete streets” approach to paving projects, considering design options for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The city has already taken the following steps to further its climate goals:

  • Declared a climate emergency
  • Joined the countywide Climate Action Committee
  • Adopted protocols for the Stonebridge wells
  • Banned gas-powered leaf blowers and offered rebates for electric-powered leaf blowers
  • Adopted an integrated pest management policy
  • Updated the municipal code to reflect climate-friendly changes in the state’s new building code
  • Adopted Vehicle Miles Traveled thresholds in accordance with new state laws concerning the impact of new development.

Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world's needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide into the air if they're not coming from renewable sources. Agricultural practices, like deforestation and livestock, make up almost a fifth of the world's emissions. Waste such as landfill, leaks from oil and gas extraction and processes like cement-making which makes carbon dioxide as a byproduct also emit greenhouse gasses. Carbon dioxide accounts for over three quarters of all human-caused greenhouse gases. Methane, mostly from agriculture, coal mining and disturbing peatlands and wetlands which naturally hold in the gas, makes up about 16% of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Nitrous oxide from agriculture practices and fluorinated gases from refrigerants are the remainder. Some of these gases stick around longer than others. It's estimated that CO2 can hang around in the air for 200 years or longer, so coal burned at the start of the industrial era would still be warming up the planet today. In contrast, methane, which is far more potent, lasts in the atmosphere for about a dozen years. If we want to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius, then "we only have 30 or 50 years" to bring greenhouse gas emissions back to zero," said Jan Christoph Minx, lead author of the IPCC report and climate scientist.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

New businesses coming to downtown St. Helena

New businesses coming to downtown St. Helena

2023 looks to be a year of exciting new offerings in downtown St. Helena, with renovations and new businesses expanding the boutique retail environment in addition to new wine and culinary options.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News