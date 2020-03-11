City of St. Helena reviews emergency readiness after 2019 power shutoffs

The city of St. Helena should sign up for backup Internet service, upgrade its generators and take other steps to prepare for emergencies, according to an after-action report analyzing the city’s experience during the October 2019 power shutoffs.
On the first day without electricity, the city lost Internet access, which disrupted routine administrative tasks like accounts payable and accounts receivable and “made all City communication much more difficult,” according to the internal report. The city is already seeking a backup Internet service provider.
The report also recommends upgrading and periodically inspecting the city’s generators. The city has recently received two grants to replace old generators.
To improve communication, the city has bought three solar- and battery-powered message board signs that can transmit important information during emergencies. The city has also moved a radio repeater from the Meadowood water tanks to the old CDF building on Railroad Avenue.
The city has allocated funds to buy an additional 250-gallon fuel tank to fuel city vehicles during a power outage, when local gas stations are closed.
The fire department currently has a 750-gallon diesel tank and the police department has a 250-gallon gas tank. During last October’s power outage, the Public Works Department had no place to fuel its own vehicles.
“Relying on local filling stations is not an option during a power outage,” Police Chief Chris Hartley told the City Council on Tuesday.
In case an evacuation is necessary, the police department is installing high/low sirens in its vehicles to function as an evacuation alert. Meanwhile, the county is implementing a countywide alarm via air siren that will be the same throughout all county jurisdictions.
