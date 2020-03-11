City of St. Helena reviews emergency readiness after 2019 power shutoffs

The city of St. Helena should sign up for backup Internet service, upgrade its generators and take other steps to prepare for emergencies, according to an after-action report analyzing the city’s experience during the October 2019 power shutoffs.

On the first day without electricity, the city lost Internet access, which disrupted routine administrative tasks like accounts payable and accounts receivable and “made all City communication much more difficult,” according to the internal report. The city is already seeking a backup Internet service provider.

The report also recommends upgrading and periodically inspecting the city’s generators. The city has recently received two grants to replace old generators.

To improve communication, the city has bought three solar- and battery-powered message board signs that can transmit important information during emergencies. The city has also moved a radio repeater from the Meadowood water tanks to the old CDF building on Railroad Avenue.

The city has allocated funds to buy an additional 250-gallon fuel tank to fuel city vehicles during a power outage, when local gas stations are closed.