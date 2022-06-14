City of St. Helena seeks applicants for committees

Applications can be submitted at sthelena.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, June 17. The appointments will be made at the June 28 City Council meeting.

For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 707-968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.

Planning Commission

One seat (currently occupied by Daniel Hale) is available for a term ending June 30, 2026.

The Planning Commission conducts public meetings and makes decisions on various project applications including use permits, variances, parcel maps and design review for residential, commercial, and industrial development.

Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee

Three seats are available for terms ending June 30, 2024 and two alternate seats are available for terms ending June 30, 2024.

The Active Transportation & Sustainability Advisory Committee is an advisory committee to the City Council and Planning Commission. The committee is focused on engaging in the process of information sharing, stakeholder engagement, public input and consensus building in order to provide viable options and creative solutions to transportation and sustainability issues to the council.

Parks & Recreation Commission

Three seats are available for terms ending June 30, 2024.

The Parks and Recreation Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council and the Recreation and Public Works departments in matters pertaining to public recreation, park development and management. The commission advises the council on development of recreation areas, facilities and programs, and aids in coordinating recreation services with programs offered by other governmental agencies and private organizations. The commission reviews the annual budget and makes recommendations on long-term capital improvement.

Library Board of Trustees

Four vacant seats are available for terms ending June 30, 2024.

The board has the power to establish and enforce rules, regulations, and bylaws necessary for the administration and protection of the St. Helena Public Library, subject to the approval and confirmation of the City Council.