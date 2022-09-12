City of St. Helena seeks public input on health, safety and noise plan

The City of St. Helena is seeking public comments on the draft Public Health, Safety and Noise Element, a key component of the General Plan.

Recent California legislation requires that safety elements be reviewed and updated as necessary alongside the 2023-2031 Housing Element update. According to a news release from the city, the safety element presents a framework for minimizing risks posed by environmental and human-caused hazards that may impact St. Helena residents’ health and welfare.

The safety element aims to protect St. Helena residents, workers and visitors from negative exposure to flooding, fires, hazardous materials, air pollution, geologic and seismic hazards, disaster response, and climate change hazards.

The 30-day public comment ends Oct. 10. A joint Planning Commission/City Council meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Vintage Hall to receive written and verbal comments on the draft safety element, which is available for public review at sthelenahousing.com and at the St. Helena Planning and Building Department, St. Helena City Hall, 1572 Railroad Ave.

For more information, contact Senior Planner Aaron Hecock at 707-968-2747 or ahecock@cityofsthelena.org.

Written comments may be submitted to ahecock@cityofsthelena.org or City of St. Helena, c/o Aaron Hecock, AICP, 1572 Railroad Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574.