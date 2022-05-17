City of St. Helena set to award nonprofit grants

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, Rianda House and the UpValley Family Centers are among the main beneficiaries as the city of St. Helena prepares to dole out its annual grants to local nonprofits.

The City Council agreed Tuesday to include $225,000 in grants in its 2022-23 budget. Staff is still working on the budget, which is set for adoption in June.

The council took a new approach to the grant process, awarding for the first time multi-year funding agreements to the Boys & Girls Club's St. Helena clubhouse, Rianda House and the UpValley Family Centers. Each of those nonprofits is set to receive $30,000 a year for the next three fiscal years.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said those three nonprofits have provided “really core social services for the city in a consistent manner for many years.”

“Having to (apply) for the same grant every year was becoming cumbersome for something that’s so needed for the city,” Ellsworth said.

The council approved those funding agreements without objection, but the remaining grants for the 2022-23 fiscal year sparked a discussion about the city’s dire financial challenges. Councilmembers Eric Hall and Lester Hardy said the council should get a clearer picture of its overall financial picture — including staffing and infrastructure — before awarding the grants.

“We don’t know what our ledger says, and yet we’re writing checks,” said City Councilmember Eric Hall. “We need to stop, look at the whole ledger, and say, ‘Where are we?’”

After a long discussion, the council unanimously awarded the following grants:

- Cafeteria Kids Theater: $1,000

- Cinema Napa Valley: $2,500

- Collabria Care: $10,000

- Friends of the Cameo: $8,250

- Mentis: $15,000

- Napa County Bicycle Coalition: $5,500

- Nimbus Arts: $5,000

- Our Town St. Helena: $10,000

- St. Helena Catholic Church: $10,000

- St. Helena Community Garden: $2,460

- St. Helena Cooperative Nursery: $10,000

- St. Helena Farmers’ Market: $8,775

- St. Helena Fire Safe Council: $7,500

- St. Helena Historical Society: $10,000

- St. Helena Little League: $7,500

- St. Helena Preschool for All: $10,000

- Sustainable St. Helena: $4,000

- White Barn: $2,600

- Active Kids/Niños Activos (run by UpValley Family Centers): $5,000