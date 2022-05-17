 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of St. Helena set to award nonprofit grants

  • 0
City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena logo

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, Rianda House and the UpValley Family Centers are among the main beneficiaries as the city of St. Helena prepares to dole out its annual grants to local nonprofits.

The City Council agreed Tuesday to include $225,000 in grants in its 2022-23 budget. Staff is still working on the budget, which is set for adoption in June.

The council took a new approach to the grant process, awarding for the first time multi-year funding agreements to the Boys & Girls Club's St. Helena clubhouse, Rianda House and the UpValley Family Centers. Each of those nonprofits is set to receive $30,000 a year for the next three fiscal years.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said those three nonprofits have provided “really core social services for the city in a consistent manner for many years.”

“Having to (apply) for the same grant every year was becoming cumbersome for something that’s so needed for the city,” Ellsworth said.

People are also reading…

The council approved those funding agreements without objection, but the remaining grants for the 2022-23 fiscal year sparked a discussion about the city’s dire financial challenges. Councilmembers Eric Hall and Lester Hardy said the council should get a clearer picture of its overall financial picture — including staffing and infrastructure — before awarding the grants.

“We don’t know what our ledger says, and yet we’re writing checks,” said City Councilmember Eric Hall. “We need to stop, look at the whole ledger, and say, ‘Where are we?’”

After a long discussion, the council unanimously awarded the following grants:

- Cafeteria Kids Theater: $1,000

- Cinema Napa Valley: $2,500

- Collabria Care: $10,000

- Friends of the Cameo: $8,250

- Mentis: $15,000

- Napa County Bicycle Coalition: $5,500

- Nimbus Arts: $5,000

- Our Town St. Helena: $10,000

- St. Helena Catholic Church: $10,000

- St. Helena Community Garden: $2,460

- St. Helena Cooperative Nursery: $10,000

- St. Helena Farmers’ Market: $8,775

- St. Helena Fire Safe Council: $7,500

- St. Helena Historical Society: $10,000

- St. Helena Little League: $7,500

- St. Helena Preschool for All: $10,000

- Sustainable St. Helena: $4,000

- White Barn: $2,600

- Active Kids/Niños Activos (run by UpValley Family Centers): $5,000

Series: Napa County Senior Corner with Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes writes about senior living in Napa Valley. "I enjoy being a senior, and I appreciate being able to continue championing the causes of seniors. We live in a very ‘senior friendly’ valley, with much for seniors to do in order to remain healthy in mind, spirit and body."

Senior Corner runs in Faces & Places in the Napa Valley Register on Sundays.

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Help for the hungry in Napa County
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Help for the hungry in Napa County

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated
  • 0

Betty Rhodes talks to Justin Gomez, from the board of Molly's Angels, about food insecurity in Napa Valley. 

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner
Betty Rhodes

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner

  • BETTY RHODES
  • Updated

“Starting Anew” and today’s column is an exciting blast off of truly effective ways of living our lives in a way that we’ll be doing all that we can do to live the best life, ever.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News