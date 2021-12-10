City of St. Helena settles Hall lawsuit over water rights

The City of St. Helena would provide water to the site of the old Hall mobile home park and pay $950,000 to resolve a lawsuit by the property owners, according to the terms of a settlement agreement that could be approved by the City Council on Tuesday.

The proposed settlement with Hall Vineland, LLC would allow the property, which is just south of the St. Helena city limits, to use up to 2,135,250 gallons of city water per year, or approximately 6.5 acre-feet.

The $950,000 in payments to Hall Vineland would be spread over six years. That amount doesn’t include legal fees incurred by the city during almost three years of litigation.

The St. Helena Public Works Department issued a “will-serve” letter in 2016 agreeing to provide water for a project on the site of the old Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park, based on historical water annual water demand of 2,135,250 gallons per year.

The city rescinded that letter in 2018, claiming it had been based on the property owners’ “incorrect assumptions” about existing water use at the park, which had been vacant since 2014.

The move came amid concerns by the City Council that the proposed project amounted to a hotel, not a continuation of the site’s use as a mobile home park.

Hall Vineland’s lawsuit sought a new “will-serve” letter and claimed damages exceeding $7 million. It claimed the property owners were only looking to renovate the park and had never abandoned their water rights.

The case was scheduled to go to trial in March 2022. According to a staff report by Kevin Siegal, special counsel to the city, “the City would have a reasonably good chance of prevailing in the trial court or on appeal,” but it would be “risky” and “costly.”

The $950,000 payment "eliminates risk that a court or jury would find the City liable for a larger amount," according to Siegal's report.

The settlement grew out of negotiations, settlement conferences, and mediation sessions. It's listed under the consent agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting, meaning it could be approved with no discussion.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

