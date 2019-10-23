After years of complaints about high legal bills, the city of St. Helena has hired a new legal firm.
The council voted Tuesday to approve a legal services contract with Best Best & Krieger, with partner Kara Ueda serving as city attorney. Established in 1891, the firm represents 50 other cities as city attorney and more than 700 public agencies as general or special counsel.
The city had contracted with the firm Burke, Williams & Sorensen since 2012, with Tom Brown and later Michael Biddle serving as city attorney. Biddle will continue to provide some services for the city.
Burke, Williams & Sorensen had billed the city by the hour, but the new contract with Best Best & Krieger includes a flat monthly rate of $18,000 for basic legal services, with additional per-hour rates for litigation and other special legal services.
“We’ve done a lot recently to look at how we do our legal fees, and have been able to bring costs down,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.
The city’s 2019-2020 budget sets aside $626,000 for legal services. The city’s legal costs have steadily declined over the last few years: $1.1 million in 2016-2017, $727,000 in 2018-2019, and $670,000 in 2018-2019.
The city issued a Request For Proposals for legal services in June. The city received nine proposals and interviewed the top three candidates/firms. During a Sept. 26 closed session, the council directed staff to draw up a contract with Best Best & Krieger.
McCorkle lawsuit fees
In other action, the council agreed to relieve developer Joe McGrath from his obligation to pay $87,201 for the city's legal fees incurred during the appellate phase of a lawsuit brought by neighbors against his McCorkle Avenue housing project. The project won in court and has already been built.
The city ordinarily requires developers to pay their own legal costs and those incurred by the city when defending against a lawsuit. This year the city passed an ordinance allowing the council to relieve housing developers of that obligation under certain circumstances. The possible waiver only applies to the city's share of the legal fees incurred on appeal, and only when the courts rule in the project's favor.